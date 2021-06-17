STATE COLLEGE — Line Mountain’s historic softball season ended in thrilling fashion Thursday.
Kaely Walshaw doubled home the game's only run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Eagles softball team its first state title, beating Ligonier Valley, 1-0.
"I've been playing with and these girls have been my best friends since I was seven," Walshaw said. "To (win a state a championship) with them and have that kind of community support, I'll never forget this."
The Eagles finished the improbable season 22-3 to win the PIAA 2A title. Until this year’s senior class took the field, the program had just two district playoff wins, both in 2014.
"These girls got the first banner in our gym when they won the league and district title in 2019," Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said. "Now we all get our names on a banner in the gym, forever."
The Eagles are the first softball state champions from District 4 since Central Columbia in 2014, and the first team in The Daily Item’s coverage area since Mifflinburg’s 2004 title.
The moment was not lost on the school district community.
At least 60 community members and school staff greeted the players with cheers, beeps and handmade signs as they left for State College at 7 a.m., escorted from their home field to just outside of Herndon by a Hickory Corners and Community Fire Company truck.
"It means so much because it shows the community has support, too," said pitcher Kya Matter, 18, of Herndon, about the sendoff. "It means so much more than just this game. To have the community involved is just amazing."
Matter said there's a feeling of validation after such a difficult 2020 and 2021.
"I graduated three weeks ago, but I'm still here," she said. "I'm still with my girls. It's awesome."
Matter threw her fourth consecutive shutout in the state playoffs to earn the victory. She struck out 17 and allowed two hits.
The family of first baseman and fellow senior Walshaw, 18, of Dornsife, were among the supporters holding up signs as the bus pulled away.
"I'm extremely proud," said her mother, Andria Walshaw. "Some of these ladies have played together since 4 or 5 years old. I couldn't be prouder. They're a great group of girls with positive attitudes.”
Line Mountain Food Service Director Jamie Shiko, of Leck Kill, brought her family out to support the team."
"We're so proud of the girls and how far they've come," she said. "I wanted to come out and cheer them on.”
Daily Item reporters Todd Hummel and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.