SHAMOKIN — Four Shamokin homes sustained major damage and five residents are now displaced after a two-alarm fire broke loose in the city Friday morning, according to city officials.
The first call came in at 10:30 a.m. when it was reported 561 First St. was engulfed in flames, according to Shamokin Assistant Fire Chief Ken Pilkus.
Four other structures had already caught fire when officers arrived, he said.
Pilkus said 559 1/2, 563 and 561 all sustained damage, while a nearby home sustained outside heat damage.
The home at 561 First St. is completely destroyed, Pilkus said.
Smoke could be seen from outside the city and some residents said they were concerned the entire block would catch fire.
"This was a serious situation," Albert Kennson, of Shamokin said. "I couldn't believe the flames and smoke."
Pilkus said nearly 100 firefighters were on scene battling the front of the homes and the rear of the homes.
"Everyone did a great job," he said. "We had this knocked down and under control in two hours and everyone worked hard."
Pilkus said every resident made it out of the homes safely, including two dogs and a bird.
Pilkus said there were no injuries and that city officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off for several hours as volunteer firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.