SUNBURY — Five people are displaced after a Wednesday evening fire saw multiple firefighters from Valley units arrive at a Chestnut Street home for a report of a second-story fire.
Assistant Sunbury Fire Chief Jay Long said one person was inside 430 Chestnut St. at 7:39 p.m. when the fire was called in.
When firefighters arrived they were able to evacuate the home and rescued two of three dogs that were inside the structure, Long said.
Long said the fire was contained to the second floor of the home and that the residence suffered water and smoke damage.
Long said firefighters were able to rescue one of the dogs through a window with firefighters waiting on the roof to bring the animal to safety.
Long said the fire is under investigation.
The five individuals are staying with friends, Long said.
Firefighters from multiple Valley companies arrived to help, Long said.
"We are very thankful for the quick response," he said.
Long said emergency responders also removed an elderly neighbor from her home next to the fire as a precautionary measure.