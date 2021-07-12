The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Flash Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 2 a.m.
After thunderstorms blasted the Valley on Sunday evening, locally heavy downpours are likely this afternoon across Pennsylvania according to meteorologists.
The National Weather Service reports that strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and into the early evening. The heavy rain could also bring some localized flooding. NWS in State College reports that strong to severe thunderstorms may also produce wind damage.
The Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 15 counties, including all four in the Valley.
According to the watch from NWS, some areas could see 2 to 3 more inches of rainfall this afternoon.
A report from AccuWeather expects hot and humid conditions across the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast. Temperatures are expected hit 87 in Sunbury today with a heat index of 97.
"When combined with a southward dip in the jet stream over the Midwest, this setup has allowed very warm, humid air to surge northward across the mid-Atlantic and into portions of the central Appalachians and New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to be isolated in nature on Monday, AccuWeather reports, "but could erupt over the same areas that experienced strong storms over the weekend. This would include cities such as Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh and New York City."