The flood watch covers 33 counties, including all four in the Valley.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, remnants of Tropical Storm Fred with lift across the state on Wednesday, bringing the threat of localized flooding and severe weather to the area.
Today, forecasters are calling for showers this morning with the potential for thunderstorms this afternoon. On Wednesday, heavier rains should cross the Valley with Fred shifting northeast. The greatest threat of flooding is over the central mountains with strong winds possible over the southeastern corner of the state, NWS reports.
Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches in some areas. Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage, flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.