SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority has installed the temporary flood wall at Sunbury Monumental Works on Route 61, shutting down Route 61 into and out of the city.
Flood Department Manager Jeff Lewis said the road will be temporarily closed until the "threat of flooding has passed."
"This is just a precaution because of a storm cell that we are tracking to hit the area later this afternoon," he said. "We were issued a flash flood warning and we want to make sure we are prepared in case anything were to happen. We will continue to update residents."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.