Several Valley roads are closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT.
There are four roads in Union County, two roads in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County closed as 7:30 a.m. Check on road closures and where snowplows are working in real time at 511pa.com.
Roads closed include:
Montour County
- Steckermill road between Narehood Road and Mowery Road in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Route 45 is closed in both directions between Route 405 and Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township for flooding.
- Route 61 between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in Sunbury.
- Shakespeare Road between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.
Union County
- Swengel Road between Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) and Brethren Church Road in Limestone Township
- Creek Road between Route 104 in Limestone Township and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
- Creek Road between Davis and Shirk roads in Hartley Township.
- White Deer Pike between Old Route 15 and Brimmer Avenue (near Northumberland County Line) in White Deer Township.
- Treibley Road between Wooded Heights Drive and Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township.
Snyder County
- Kratzerville Road at Penns Drive in Monroe Township.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways; it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.
A flood advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. this morning according to the National Weather Service in State College. Minor flooding is low-lying or poor drainage areas is possible. Additionally, NWS reports ice movement may lead to jams or blockages.