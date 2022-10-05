LEWISBURG — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops will be demolished beginning Tuesday, according to Evangelical Community Hospital officials.
Hospital officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that equipment will be in place to begin demolishing the former Country Cupboard located along Route 15 in Lewisburg.
“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said in a press release.
“As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”
The demolition will occur in phases to allow for shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill to be rerouted. The buildings will be demolished as phase 1 with the concrete slabs and foundations being demolished in phase 2. The concrete slabs and foundations will remain intact through December when the equipment to separate the utilities is expected to arrive and be placed in service, the release said.
“Autumn is the time of year represented by the end of things,” Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Thursday. “Leaves change color and fall off the trees. The end is not mourned but respected as necessary for the new beginnings that come with spring. This year we experience the end of an era with the demolition of the Country Cupboard and an opportunity for something new.”
Alvarez said she is hopeful to see something put on the property that will be long-lasting.
“I am hopeful that what comes next will have a lasting legacy for our community in the same way the County Cupboard is fondly remembered.”
A fresh start
The plan to demolish the existing structure allows for a fresh start in a cost-effective manner for any future use of the property. At this time, no plans have been established for what will replace the former structure, Aucker said in the press release.
The demolition will occur mostly inside at first and seeing anything visually from the outside won’t be until the beginning of November, hospital officials said.
Officials also said the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau building near the Country Cupboard will not be affected by the demolition.
“The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau has a solid working relationship with our landlord, Evangelical Hospital,” Andrew Miller, executive director of the visitor’s bureau said. “They kindly reached out to us this morning to share the news of the demolition of the building prior to the public announcement today. The Country Cupboard, its staff and guests, seasonal décor, plus a parking lot full of ever-rotating cars, trucks and buses have been a welcome and familiar sight for the bureau staff on a daily basis over the decades.”
Miller said it will be sad to see the empty space for the time being.
“Without a doubt, it will be sad to see the building be demolished, marking the end of the Country Cupboard chapter that has been part of tradition for residents and visitors alike,” he said. “Though sad, what may be worse would be for the building to sit vacant and unused, simply a shell of its former self. With the demolition that does mark the end of a chapter — and legacy — it also ushers in a new era of possibility and change, that I’m confident will benefit the Lewisburg area.”
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said she was hopeful the building would be repurposed.
“I was hopeful that the large building, or at least a part of it, could be repurposed. I’m not aware of the hospital’s plans for the property, but I appreciate its close proximity to Evangelical’s health campus,” Richards said.
Nearly 50 year operating
Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops, a staple in Union County for nearly 50 years, closed in February after the announcement was made by Chris Baylor, the CEO and co-owner, and other family members. The 77,000-square-foot location employed about 140 full- and part-time employees at any time.
Country Cupboard opened its doors in 1973 as a 25,000-square-foot location under owner Dan Baylor. At the opening on June 8, 1973, the main dining room had seating for 300 people, a smaller dining room for reservations and a country store.
It has grown over the years, including a 12,000-square-foot expansion in 1984 that led to a larger gift shop and the creation of a travel center that is now the Susquehanna River Valley Tourism Bureau. In 1985, the courtyard and point adjacent to the location were added.
Evangelical Community Hospital officials announced the purchase of the former Country Cupboard in April.