SHAMOKIN — Former Shamokin Councilman Joe Leschinskie’s wife, Tonya, will now fill her husband’s seat after a special City Council meeting was held Friday evening.
Also at the meeting, Councilman Scott Roughton resigned, which left the board to then appoint former Shamokin Mayor William Milbrand.
Joe Leschinskie was removed from office last month after a judge ruled he cannot hold the office he was elected to in the fall.
President Judge Charles Saylor ruled Joe Leschinskie's 2009 felony conviction of possession with intent to deliver is an "infamous crime" and according to the Pennsylvania Constitution, it bans Leschinskie from holding the seat.
Saylor said at the time he could not "change the law."
After the meeting, Tonya Leschinskie said, "The Leschinskie term continues."
Tonya Leschinskie is a lifelong resident of Shamokin and Mayor Ulrich said the choice was hard because there were several names who were qualified for the position.
"She (Tonya Leschinskie) is a true blue Shamokin resident," he said. "She, like her husband, loves this city and she will do a great job."
Tonya Leschinskie said she is excited to start in her new position.
"I will continue the work my husband has started and carry out the wishes of his voters for everything in the city," she said.
Ulrich and Councilwoman Doreen Annis voted in favor of Tonya Leschinskie while Councilwoman Barb Moyer voted against the appointment.
Milbrand was not present at the meeting and could not be reached for comment.