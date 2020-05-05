Four events scheduled for Spyglass Ridge Winery have been canceled or postponed, but owner Tom Webb has added one act to the facility's September schedule.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Steve Miller Band and Third Eye Blind will not be performing at Spyglass Ridge Winery in 2020. Comedian Jeff Dunham was scheduled for June 13, but also has canceled. Dunham is trying to work out a date that may be possible for the summer, Webb said.
Additionally, the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways are rescheduling the Live United Live music festival until Aug. 29, Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way said. The event was originally scheduled for June 6.
“Due to the uncertainty of our community in the near future, we felt that it was best for the community and best for the event to postpone until Aug. 29," Troutman said.
The event is to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.
Troutman said the event on Aug. 29 will be run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the first all-day concert at Spyglass.
The original line-up included Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
Webb said he has secured at Sept. 19 performance from Pennsylvania-based rock 'n' roll band Live.
Webb said he is thrilled to get Live in Sunbury and has been dealing with management agencies since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We are lucky because we had nine concerts scheduled for this summer," he said.
Live, which originated in York, had hit songs in the 90s which included, "Lightning Crashes" and "I Alone."
"We lost three but have all of those concerts coming back next year. I am disappointed in losing The Steve Miller Band because I have tried for seven years to get that show. The good news is that we were the first to book the band so his management team promised us we would be the first concert for the band in 2021."
Webb said both The Steve Miller Band and Dunham plan to schedule a shot at the winery in 2021.
The Sunbury facility will now have a Queen tribute on July 25, Blues Travelers, on Aug. 22, the United Way all-day Live United Live concert on Aug. 29, Get The Led Out, on Sept. 12, Live on Sept. 18, and a soon to be announced country music show on Sept. 5.
"We are still ironing a lot of stuff out," Webb said. "We are trying to do the best we can but again everything continues to change."
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis said even though some of the concerts were canceled, Spyglass continues to grow.
"I understand the cancellations and it is something for public safety," he said. "And it is unfortunate because the names continue to get bigger every year. It is a minor set back for an exciting future of the Spyglass concerts."