Due to pending snow this afternoon, four Valley school districts have announced they will dismiss students early.
According to the district's website and a tweet from the district, Line Mountain's high school/middle school will dismiss students at 12:30. Elementary school students will be released at 1:30 p.m.
Shamokin will dismiss its students from the high school/middle school at 1 p.m. and the Elementary/Annex at 1:30. There will be no evening activities.
Mount Carmel Area will dismiss its high school/junior high at 12:20 p.m. with elementary school students out at 1:20 p.m. Tonight's Mount Carmel-North Schuylkill wrestling match has been postponed until Jan. 14.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional will release elementary students at 12:30 and its high school students at 12:45 p.m.
The Northumberland County Career and Technology Center will release students early as well.
The Selinsgrove-Central Mountain boys basketball game has been postponed as well. The game will be played Wednesday night in Selinsgrove.
A weak nor’easter that originated in Mississippi will hug the East Coast with its northern edge leaving a dusting of snow in the Valley beginning this afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Expect the system to touch the Valley “anytime from 2 to 7 p.m.,” said Charles Ross, of the NWS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.