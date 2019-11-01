The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College is warning residents to expect a frost overnight.
Following a night of damaging severe storms and high winds that caused power outages throughout the Valley, sub-freezing temperatures are supposed to drop to as low as 29 degrees tonight.
The freeze could kill crops and unprotected outdoor vegetation and will likely bring an end to the growing season, according to the NWS.
In the Valley, 2,493 customers remain without power following last night's storms, according to PPL's Outage Center.
The largest number of outages are in Northumberland County, where 1,720 customers are without power, most of them (944) in Lower Mahanoy Township.
PPL has not provided a time estimate for when repairs might be completed.
The outages are scattered, but statewide. The company shows that more than 22,000 customers are without power in 28 counties.
UPDATE 2:53 a.m.:
A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph that could knock over unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and create power outages.
A widespread power outage in Danville, which included the street lights at the intersections of Mill Street and Routes 54 and 11, was restored just before 2:30 a.m.
PPL's Outage Map shows 31,000 total customers without power early this morning, including 2,087 in the Valley. There are 1,865 customers in Northumberland County without power, more than half of them, 942, in Lower Mahanoy Township. An area that includes Herndon, Mandata, Pillow and Red Cross has been without power since strong thunderstorm activity picked up around 8 p.m.
PPL has not indicated on its outage map estimates on when power will be restored to affected customers.
Citizen's Electric, which serves customers in the Lewisburg area, shows one customer without power in Buffalo Township at this time.
Original story:
PPL reports 2,093 customers in the Valley are without power tonight because of thunderstorms with strong rain and wind.
Emergency crews are responding to trees down, some pulling down power lines, in different parts of the Valley.
The most outages reported, as of 9:45 p.m., are in Northumberland County, with 1,643 — up more than 200 since the storms picked up around 8 p.m.
The majority of those outages (1,263) are in Lower Mahanoy Township, where trees were reported down on Route 225, according to 911 public radio communications.
Citizens Electric, which serves customers in the Lewisburg area, reports 35 outages — 19 in East Buffalo Township and 16 in Union Township.