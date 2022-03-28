SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove couple escaped a fire that tore through their Linda Lane home in Selinsgrove Monday evening.
Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company received the fire call at 6:30 p.m. and responded to 5 Linda Lane where the attached garage on the ranch-style home was fully engulfed, assistant fire chief Jason Kaufman said.
The couple, identified by a neighbor as Joe and Barbara McElroy, were able to get out safely, he said.
Two vehicles in the garage and a third parked in the driveway were burned by the flames and the home sustained “severe” damage, Kaufman said.
An adjacent home at 3 Linda Lane also sustained exterior damage from the flames, he said.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the blaze, Kaufman said.
Neighbor Joanne Lauer arrived home moments before the fire was reported.
“I didn’t see anything ... but then my dogs started going nuts,” she said. “I heard a big ‘boom’ and I looked out the window. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen, it’s like engulfed in flames.”
Lauer called 911 and was told the fire had already been reported.
Firefighters had not yet arrived and Lauer was worried about her neighbors. “I’m thinking, are they home? That scared me, but you don’t want to run in a burning house to look for somebody.”
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced couple.
A Shamokin Dam fire truck was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on Routes 11-15 as they headed to the scene in Selinsgrove. That accident is under investigation by state police, said Deputy Chief Jon Gray.
Kaufman said the Shamokin Dam Fire department sent another truck to the house fire. Also responding to the scene were firefighters from Hummels Wharf, Freeburg, Middleburg, Kratzerville, Kreamer and Sunbury.