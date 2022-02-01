SELINSGROVE — Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub and Yankee Candle have permanently closed in the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The restaurant closing was announced Sunday on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the last day the business was open to the public. Yankee Candle closed on Thursday.
The restaurant opened at the mall in August 2005, mall General Manager Margie Deppen said.
Deppen said Garfield’s closure was a “last-minute surprise” driven by the labor and food product shortage.
The Yankee Candle shop, which opened in the mall in September 2008, was among nine stores in the region that were recently closed by the company, she said.
The following message was posted on Garfield’s Facebook page Monday:
“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce our location closed its doors forever yesterday.
“Thank you to all the amazing and loyal patrons over the years, we truly appreciate your support. Also, a thank you to all of the incredible staff members we had the pleasure of working beside. The memories made here will not be forgotten.”
Retail space in the mall is being filled by specialty leasing manager Tee Klock who Deppen said has done a good job of finding new entrepreneurs and helping them develop product lines.
The program, Klock said, consists of short-term leases that run from one to 13 months, giving opportunities to showcase products “without the expense and commitment of a long-term lease.”
Some of those specialty programs have, however, turned into long-term agreements, including La Familia Barber Shop, Renn’s Electronics and More and Daisy’s Deli and Cafe.
“The mall also has a Pop-Up program for tenants that would like to test the waters before making a commitment to the program,” she said.
Pop-up vendors such as Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Artisans and Soaring Hawk Trading Post have been at the mall for the past two consecutive holiday seasons.
Local craft vendor, Josh Gemberling, owner of Night Owl Country Crafts, participated in the mall’s vendor and craft shows and now has a permanent space in the mall with merchandise from more than 20 different vendors.