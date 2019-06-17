The lowest gas prices in Pennsylvania are in Lewisburg, according to one survey of more than 5,000 gas stations across the state.
Even as drivers hit summer's stride, gas prices across Pennsylvania continue to fall, dropping another 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80 per gallon according to Gasbuddy.com.
How much do gas prices affect your summer travel plans?
According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 19 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.41 per gallon at the Sheetz in Lewisburg. Four other Lewisburg locations had gas at $2.42. The highest is $3.15, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, and now averages $2.67 a gallon. Experts expect the trend to continue.
"For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday. Gas prices have been and will be unaffected by last weeks' oil tanker attack and we're highly likely to see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curveballs."
"This marks a consistent downward trend since Memorial Day, which is unusual for this time of year," AAA's Jim Garrity said. "Pump prices usually trickle higher during the summer months due to increased demand. However, the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report reveals that total domestic gasoline inventories jumped a million barrels last week, helping to push pump prices lower."