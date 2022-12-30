DANVILLE — Officials revealed the woman found dead in a Geisinger parking lot this evening is an employee in her 40s.
Police are currently searching for an unknown suspect, officials said. Authorities are scanning parking lot camera footage for details on the suspect.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosemary Leeming said they are sweeping the hospital before going back to normal operations even though it is unlikely the suspect is inside.
Crystal Muthler, Geisinger’s chief nursing officer, said employees will be traumatized by this event.
Police at the scene said they will not be releasing any more details about the investigation at this time.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the death and said employees entering or exiting the building were being escorted during the sweep.
The hospital has been on lockdown for at least two hours, according to witnesses at the scene. The first 911 call about the incident was at 5:23 p.m.
There is a heavy police presence on the hospital's campus, according to the reports.
Evangelical Community Hospital also enacted a cautionary lockdown due to "a developing situation at a neighboring healthcare facility," according to a release from Evangelical officials.
"Patients seeking care should enter through the main entrance or the emergency department entrance," the release said. "Every patient entering should anticipate a security check."
Evangelical's lockdown was lifted at around 9 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.