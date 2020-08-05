Citing concerns over hospital competitiveness, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Wednesday to block Geisinger Health’s partial acquisition of Evangelical Community Hospital.
In the filing, the department said the agreement alters the relationship between the close rivals, reducing the incentive to compete aggressively, likely leading to “higher prices, lower quality, and reduced access to high-quality inpatient hospital services for patients in Central Pennsylvania.”
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Geisinger and Evangelical announced a $265 million “strategic and financial partnership” on Oct. 1, 2018, that was supposed to go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.
The hospitals announced final negotiations of the terms on Feb. 4, 2019, which included strengthening Evangelical’s relationship with Geisinger and Geisinger Health Plan while allowing the Lewisburg-based hospital to remain independent.
In a statement released by Media Relations Specialist Joseph Stender, Geisinger expressed its disappointment in the attempt to block the agreement.
“We are disappointed in the Department of Justice decision to challenge our collaboration with Evangelical Community Hospital, especially given the overwhelming community support and the importance of Evangelical remaining a vibrant, independent community hospital,” the statement said. “We continue to believe that this collaboration is the best way to make health care easier, more affordable and more accessible to Central Pennsylvanians.”
Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Auker had a similar reaction.
“We are disappointed by the decision and continue to believe enhancing our relationship with Geisinger is in the best interest of the region and will provide efficient, cost-effective health care to the communities we serve,” Auker said. “It is important, now more than ever, that patients have accessible and affordable health care and this collaboration is the best way to provide those benefits.
“We will continue to work with our legal counsel in an effort to address the issues raised in the complaint.”
The Department of Justice (DOJ) claims Geisinger initially sought to acquire Evangelical in full, but that hospital officials recognized the deal “would likely violate the anti-trust laws,” and settled on a partial acquisition agreement.
“Preserving competition in health care markets is a priority for the Department of Justice because of its important impact on the health and well-being of Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “This agreement between Geisinger and Evangelical threatens to harm patients in Central Pennsylvania by reducing competition that has improved the price, quality and availability of health care in the region.”
In the filing, the DOJ said the agreement gives Geisinger a 30 percent ownership interest in Evangelical and requires it to invest $100 million in Evangelical.
“These terms link the two organizations financially and set Geisinger up as a critical source of funding to Evangelical for the foreseeable future,” the DOJ said in a news release.
Geisinger documents stressed the new link between the firms, saying Evangelical is “tied to us” so “they don’t go to a competitor,” according to the release.
The agreement also gives Geisinger the rights of first offer and first refusal for certain transactions and joint ventures, making it difficult for Evangelical to partner with other firms, the release said.
In February 2019, Geisinger said the five-year collaboration would allow Evangelical to share Geisinger’s information technology (IT) innovations, that Geisinger would appoint 30 percent of the community members who serve on Evangelical’s board and that Evangelical would appoint a community member to the Geisinger Health Plan board.
“Evangelical and Geisinger can also now begin exploring joint ventures designed to address the emerging health care needs of the region,” Geisinger said in a news release following the announcement.