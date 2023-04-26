Geisinger will become part of Risant Health, a new nonprofit organization created by Kaiser Permanente, the organizations announced Wednesday.
Geisinger and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals have reached an agreement to make Geisinger the first health system to join Risant Health in a move designed to "expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country."
According to a release from the health system and Kaiser, "Geisinger becomes part of the new organization through acquisition," after regulatory approval.
We are excited to announce that Geisinger and Kaiser Permanente have signed a definitive agreement to make Geisinger the first member of Kaiser Permanente’s newly created Risant Health. 1/3— Geisinger (@GeisingerHealth) April 26, 2023
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger Health, will become the CEO of Risant Health. Ryu will transition from his current role as president and CEO at Geisinger Health as the transaction between Risant Health and Geisinger closes.
According to The New York Times, "Kaiser will not absorb Geisinger, which will keep its name." Instead, "Geisinger will be folded into Risant Health."
“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” said Ryu. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health. Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger share a vision for the future of health care, and as the Risant Health name indicates, we believe by working together we will reach new heights in health care and raise the bar for better health for all communities.”
Health systems that become part of Risant Health will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems serving and meeting the needs of their communities, providers and health plans while gaining expertise, resources, and support through Risant Health’s value-based platform. The New York Times reports "Kaiser said it hoped to invest $5 billion in Risant over the next five years" and "The company expects to add five or six health systems to Risant in that time."
Geisinger, based in Danville, has 25,000 employees and more than 1,700 doctors. Kaiser Permanente is based in California. It currently serves approximately 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. It covers 39 hospitals and 24,000 doctors.
Risant Health will operate separately and distinctly from Kaiser Permanente’s core integrated care and coverage model while building upon Kaiser Permanente’s 80 years of expertise in value-based care.
According to the release, "Risant Health’s vision is to improve the health of millions of people by increasing access to value-based care and coverage and raising the bar for value-based approaches that prioritize patient quality outcomes. In addition to Geisinger, Risant Health will grow its impact by acquiring and connecting a portfolio of like-minded, nonprofit, value-oriented community-based health systems anchored in their respective communities."
“Our mission calls on us to find new ways to promote high-quality, affordable, and evidence-based care with equitable and improved health outcomes. Through Risant Health, we will make our value-based care expertise, technology and services available to community-based health systems, like Geisinger, to strengthen their ability to provide value-based care models with a focus on high-quality and equitable health outcomes,” said Greg. A. Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Permanente. “We know fully replicating KP’s closed integrated care and coverage model is not viable in all communities. By helping other health systems achieve our value-based quality outcomes and savings in multi-payer, multi-provider environments, we believe Risant Health can deliver a transformative new solution to America’s systemic health care problems. And, given its history in this space, we can think of no better organization than Geisinger to be the inaugural health system to join Risant Health.”
“Our nation and the health care industry have long waited for an organization to step up and lead by bringing forward meaningful solutions to improve health care in America,” said John C. Bravman, president of Bucknell University and chair of the Geisinger Health Board of Directors. “It is clear now that Kaiser Permanente is that leader, and the launch of Risant Health will make better health easier, more accessible and more affordable for the people and communities we serve in Pennsylvania.”
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.