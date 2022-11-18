NEW BERLIN — An early morning fire Friday has destroyed a building owned by Gilson Snow, the popular snowboard manufacturer in New Berlin.
The first calls went out just after midnight with a second alarm called soon after crews arrived on the scene, according to officials
According to fire crews, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the structure when they arrived. The building making up the property were heavily damaged across the front of the location.
Nick Gilson and Austin Royer launched Gilson in 2013. According to the company's website, they now ship snowboards and skis to customers in 40 countries.
Gilson said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that he was at the scene all night and was grateful to firefighters.
"We watched an extraordinary team of firefighters put this out," he said in the video posted to the Gilson Facebook page. "Everyone is OK and we are rallying together with all the community support."
Gilson said the plan is to rebuild.
"We will build back stronger," he said.
Gilson said the business did a walk through of the property a short time ago with fire personnel and that he was grateful for all firefighters.
Fire officials said crews from New Berlin, Selinsgrove, Kratzerville, Mifflinburg, Hummels Wharf and others helped at the scene.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Gilson has a corporate office in downtown Lewisburg. The mayor said she was saddened to learn of the fire
"Typically stories about small businesses during global entrepreneurship week are focused on successes," she said. "As an eternal optimist, it’s even too early for me to extol how we will see them come back stronger like a phoenix rising from these ashes. I know it to be too true, but my immediate concern is for the people who make Gilson Snow such a wonderful part of our community. It’s the holiday season and I want them to know that our community will continue to support them.”