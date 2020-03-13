All Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days beginning Monday Gov. Tom Wolf announced today.
The administration has been working with school districts as well as state and local officials to gather input on this decision. No school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements, Wolf said.
"We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities," Wolf said. "My top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities.
The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing, Wolf said.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans.
At Danville, students will begin distance learning on Wednesday according to a letter from Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
"Great care and research has gone into this decision; however, we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families," Boyle wrote in a letter to district parents. "Before choosing a course of action, we have reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and worked with the PA Department of Health, Emergency Management, and the Health Organizations. At this time, we believe that is the right step to take considerations for the health and safety of our DASD families, employees, and the community at large — especially to protect our students and employees who are immunosuppressed or at greater risk due to age and other reasons."
The district will also cancel all district activities, including sports practices and competitions, through at least March 19.
"Parents should be prepared for the possibility that we may close for additional days depending on the circumstances in our community," Boye wrote.
Beginning on Wednesday, the Danville Area School District will begin instruction via work packets and online distance learning.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.