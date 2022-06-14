MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Chief Probation Officer Bo Trawitz has been nominated by Governor Tom Wolf to fill a vacant District Judge seat in Middleburg.
Trawitz is among three candidates vying to fill the seat left vacant by Lori R. Hackenberg when she won election last November to the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District of Snyder and Union counties. Hackenberg's six-year term as district judge expires at the end of 2023.
"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to serve," said Trawitz, who had not received official word of his nomination late Tuesday morning.
He along with County Court Administrator Kelly Heeter and Snyder County Sheriff Deputy Lucas Bingman were interviewed in February by Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick, and members of the county Republican Committee regarding their interest in the district judge position.
“I believe that Bo has the skills to be an excellent Magisterial District Judge and I was very supportive of his candidacy for this position,” said Gordner, who announced Trawitz's nomination. “I am pleased that Governor Tom Wolf also recognized Bo’s excellent qualifications in nominating him to fill the vacancy.”
The nomination will be sent to the Pennsylvania Senate, which has a constitutional duty to advise and consent on the Governor’s nominations, Gordner said.
If approved, Trawitz said, he will "represent the district with the upmost of respect."
Candidates for district judge in Pennsylvania are required to have a law license or complete a four-week certificate course administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board. Trawitz is completing the training.
He served as a juvenile probation officer in Mifflin County from 2004 to 2013 and joined the Snyder County Probation office as its work release and community service coordinator in 2013. In 2107, he was hired to succeed longtime probation chief Craig Fasold.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said if Trawitz is appointed to the judge seat, the commissioners will likely promote from within the probation department to fill his position.