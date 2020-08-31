MIDDLEBURG — A Freeburg man was named as the ringleader in a crystal methamphetamine ring that has ensnared at least 10 others who are facing significant drug and related offenses.
The operation involved running "significant" amounts of meth from Reading into Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties, according to the statewide grand jury presentment.
Russell Kinslow, 51, of Freeburg, was the group’s ring leader and transported meth between 2017 and 2019 when he was arrested on drug charges and placed in Northumberland County Prison, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Kinslow "expanded his criminal operation while in prison" by spearheading the creation of fake credit cards, according to the AG's office.
The grand jury reported that Kinslow had his "accomplices bring the fraudulent credit cards with them to the Hollywood (Grantville) and Mohegan Sun (Wilkes-Barre) casinos, obtain a large advance in 'chips,' bet a small amount to avoid suspicion, and then 'cash-out' the remaining chips when leaving the casino." Kinslow wanted his accomplices to use the cash obtained to pay for an attorney and to post bond so he could get out of jail, the report said.
That information was gleaned from taped telephone calls Kinslow made from the county jail, the grand jury presentment said.
“These defendants’ brought pounds upon pounds of meth to Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties,” Shapiro said. “And thanks to targeted investigative work, we’ve shut this drug trafficking ring down.”
On his meth runs from Reading, Kinslow had several people, including codefendants Samala Wilson, Uriah Fausey, and Felicia Buck, drive him or accompany him to meet his suppliers at various locations around the Berks County city. Buck is a Beavertown resident.
Kinslow is charged with multiple counts of possession with the intent to deliver; delivery of a controlled substance; one count of criminal conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver; criminal use of communication facility; carrying a firearm without a license; dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and other charges.
The investigation was a two-year cooperative effort between state and local police, and detectives with the Snyder and Northumberland County District Attorneys Offices, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.
"We're very grateful for the use of the grand jury as an investigative tool," he said.
“Addiction is a disease, but trafficking drugs and peddling poison in our community is crime we won’t let up on,” Shapiro said. “Today's arrests show how our efforts haven’t let up during COVID-19. With the assistance of local and state authorities, we are helping Central Pennsylvania towns stay safe by locking up dangerous drug dealers.
Other Pennsylvanians charged, include:
- Monica Strocko, 40, Snyder County Prison — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communication facility.
- Kristal Mondillo, 39, Easton — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility.
- Uriah Fausey, 28, Altoona — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Samala Wilson, 40, Muncy State Prison — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Jamie Ross Aughenbaugh, 32, Selinsgrove — Controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act violations, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance.
- Felicia Buck, 31, Beavertown — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Renee Herbster, 33, Palmyra — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Ronald Boney, 67, Mifflinburg — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Jadrick Haines — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
- Daniel Zeigler, 40, Cogan Station — Delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to commit possession with the intent to deliver.
They were brought before District Judge Lori Hackenberg in Middleburg Monday morning for a preliminary arraignment. Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman is prosecuting the case in Snyder County.