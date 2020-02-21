COAL TOWNSHIP — Convicted killer Norman Gundrum Jr. was released on Friday after nearly 26 years in state prison for a 1993 murder he committed when he was 16-years-old.
Gundrum was released from SCI-Coal Township at 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to state Department of Corrections Press Secretary Maria Finn.
"It's kind of amazing," said Gundrum's attorney Joseph D'Andrea, of Dunmore. "He walked out the door on a beautiful sunny morning. He'll be on parole for the rest of his life, but he has freedom."
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini in October re-sentenced the 43-year-old man to a minimum sentence of time served instead of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision was made after two days of testimony on Oct. 2 and 3.
Gundrum was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed 18-year-old Bobby Coup 64 times in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal was made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Gundrum testified in October that he spent the last 25 years in jail trying to better himself. He earned his GED and his associate's degree, took dozens of courses in jail, sought psychological help, became a Christian and started a scholarship in Coup's memory. He said he has only received five minor infractions while in prison in 25 years.
D'Andrea commended the judge for her decision, noting she recognized that Gundrum was rehabilitated.
"It's not a popular decision when you let a convicted killer go," he said. "I applaud her for the courage to do what I believe was the right thing to do."
D'Andrea and supporters waited for Gundrum when he left the prison on Friday morning. They then took him out for breakfast.
"He has good people that he's surrounding himself with," said D'Andrea. "I feel very comfortable that he will do well on the outside."
D'Andrea said he has grown close with Gundrum and his supporters since he started representing him in 2012.
"Once I got to know Norman, I got to know all the facts about his terrible childhood and the physical abuse he endured, and he kept bettering himself," he said. "I may have advocated, but he earned every bit of it."
D'Andrea said Gundrum would be willing to do media interviews at a later date, but his client wanted to "decompress" and enjoy his first day of freedom with his friends and family before speaking publicly on the matter.