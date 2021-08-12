High temperatures in the Valley won’t set any records this week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist John Banghoff, but it certainly might feel like it.
The Heat Index in towns across the Valley will land between 100 degrees and 109 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday and Friday. It got there on today, too, the first day of a three-day heat wave.
The Heat Index is a measurement using temperature and relative humidity, Banghoff explained. As he put it: “It’s a measurement of what the temperature feels like to the human body.”
The Index will peak between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. According to National Weather Service calculations, at 4 p.m. Thursday the Heat Index will reach 109 degrees in Lewisburg, 107 degrees in Selinsgrove and Sunbury and 106 degrees in Danville.
The National Weather Service has put an excessive heat warning in place from noon to 7 p.m. today.
Corresponding high temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid- to upper-90s in those same towns.
“That’s really going to be the concern,” Banghoff said of the combination of high heat and humidity. “Hot temperatures combined with quite a bit of moisture will lead to dangerous Heat Index values each of the next few afternoons and could pose health risks, especially to vulnerable populations.”
Steve Jeffery, director of Northumberland County’s Emergency Management Agency, said there aren’t any coordinated cooling stations. However, he encouraged everyone to look out for their family and neighbors, especially the elderly.
Michelle Dietrich, director of Union County’s Emergency Management Agency, said she’d make a public announcement should the need for a cooling station arise. Normally, they’re set up at the Lewisburg-area office of the American Red Cross, she added.
Banghoff said there’s nothing particularly unusual about the current weather pattern. Hot weather in mid-August should be expected, he said.
High temperatures and the Heat Index will drop to the high 70s and low 80s Saturday, he said.
About three dozen people made it to Sunnybrook Park & Pool outside Danville by 12:45 p.m. today.
Hattie Hodish, 6, of Danville, and her 8-year-old brother, Brek, took turns jumping into the pool — cannonballs and belly flops were the chosen forms. They competed to see who could make the biggest splash.
Brittany Fulton of Danville played in the pool, too, with her three daughters, Leah, 3, Myla, 6, and Maddie, 8.
“We’re having a great time. The water feels great. It is definitely a nice way to beat the heat,” Fulton said.
At the Montour-Delong Community Fair today, which runs through Saturday, Megan Esenwein of Danville was making sure her sister Corinna’s cow was drinking enough water.
Esenwein made sure the cows drank at least every two hours. The cows drank nearly as fast as they could fill their tub, she said.
“I don’t mind the heat, personally. The cows mind it more. They’ve got the fans and the water,” Esenwein said.
Travis Fogleman hosed down two cows nearby. Two large fans blew air onto the cows.
“It’s pure cold water. It keeps them from overheating,” Fogleman said. “It looks like the whole week’s going to be hot. They handle the heat pretty well. We always wash them every morning and make sure they have plenty of water.”