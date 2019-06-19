A home Union County home was heavily damaged by a fire this morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township just before 10 a.m. for a working structure fure. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.
Crews had the flames under control in less than a hour, a local fire chief said.
"When we arrived, the left rear of the home was fully involved with flames showing above the roof level," said Mifflinburg Hose Company assistant chief Wayne Bierly. "We've got heat and smoke damage throughout the home and heavy damage in the rear."
Bierly said the cause of the fire was undetermined but said it seemed accidental. He said a state police fire marshal will be called to the scene.
Fire crews from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, White Deer and Union townships, and New Berlin were at the scene.