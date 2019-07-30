Fire crews from Northumberland County are on the scene a fire that has hit multiple homes in Shamokin.
A first alarm was called for the blaze along North Franklin Street about 5:45 a.m. At least a dozen fire units have been called to the scene according to the county's public incidents report.
The fire began at 16 N. Franklin St., but houses from 10 to 26 N. Franklin St. are involved.
Firefighters are venting the roofs of the structures and flames can be seen emerging from several homes. Homes at 14, 16, 18 and 20 N. Franklin are the most damaged but homes form, 10 to 26 have damage of some severity.
At 6:45, fire officials ordered all firefighters to evacuate from the structures to battle from the exterior.
More details will be published when they become available.