policeathaven0610.jpg

Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item Multiple police vehicles and officers are positioned outside Haven Ministry Center in Sunbury on Wednesday evening.

SUNBURY — Police are not commenting on the heavy presence of officers in three separate locations in and around the Sunbury area Wednesday night.

The incidents began just before 5 p.m., when heavy police presence was seen at the Sunbury boat launch off Route 147 and Haven Ministry Center.

Less than three miles away, a heavy police presence was also seen at a home on Snydertown Road.

Troopers are not commenting on the incidents and have not said if they are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

