MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists in northcentral Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities.

Road Closures

County Municipality Road Details
Montour Liberty Twp. Narehood Road Closed: Jackson Rd. to Stump Rd.
Montour Anthony Twp. Arrowhead Road Closed: Rt. 54 to PP&L Rd.
Montour Liberty Twp. Steckermill Rd. Closed: Narehood Rd. to Mowery Rd.
Northumberland Point Twp. Spruce Hollow Rd. Closed: Old Danville Highway to Ridge Rd.
Northumberland East Chillisquaque Twp. Shakespeare Rd. Closed: Hobbes Rd. to Rt. 45

