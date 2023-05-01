MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists in northcentral Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities.
Road Closures
|County
|Municipality
|Road
|Details
|Montour
|Liberty Twp.
|Narehood Road
|Closed: Jackson Rd. to Stump Rd.
|Montour
|Anthony Twp.
|Arrowhead Road
|Closed: Rt. 54 to PP&L Rd.
|Montour
|Liberty Twp.
|Steckermill Rd.
|Closed: Narehood Rd. to Mowery Rd.
|Northumberland
|Point Twp.
|Spruce Hollow Rd.
|Closed: Old Danville Highway to Ridge Rd.
|Northumberland
|East Chillisquaque Twp.
|Shakespeare Rd.
|Closed: Hobbes Rd. to Rt. 45