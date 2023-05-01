MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists in northcentral Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities.
Heavy rains resulted in water pooling on roads and firefighters were called to several homes to pump water from basements.
The state Department of Transportation reported Monday morning that the following roads in the Central Susquehanna Valley were affected as of 10:30 a.m.:
Montour
- Arrowhead Road is closed between Route 54 and PPL Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
- Narehood Road is closed between Jackson Road and Stump Road in Liberty Township, due to downed trees into wires.
- Steckermill Road is closed between Narehoodd Roa and Mowery Road in Liberty Township, for flooding.
- Muncy Exchange Road/PPL Road is closed between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Arrowhead Road in Anthony Township, due to flooding.
Northumberland
- Spruce Hollow Road is closed between Old Danville Highway and Ridge Road in Point Township, due to flooding.
- Shakespeare Road is closed between Hobbes Road and Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) in East Chillisquaque Township, due to flooding.