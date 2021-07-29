The National Weather Service in State College says there is an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms across the south-central portions of Pennsylvania this afternoon, including all or significant portions of the Valley.
NWS reports the strong storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat possible between noon and 8 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may produce isolated flooding.
According to an update from NWS in State College, the area with an enhanced risk of strong storms has increased. It now covers all of Snyder County, along with all but small portions of northern portions of Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. The area on alert for strong storms extends from Johnstown to State College, just south of Williamsport and into the Lehigh Valley along with the entire southeastern corner of the state.
Strong storms have already hit the northwestern corner of Pennsylvania near Erie this morning.
According to AccuWeather, powerful storms that swept through the Midwest overnight are working their way east.
"Wednesday night's complex of severe weather will likely be ongoing to start off the day Thursday with the threat of damaging winds blowing into parts of Indiana and Ohio," AccuWeather wrote.
"Damaging winds will become a concern across West Virginia, parts of Virginia and southern Pennsylvania on Thursday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Storms will spill over the mountains and make a run toward the coast late Thursday afternoon and evening."