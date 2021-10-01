SUNBURY — The Coal Township man found responsible for the death of Sean Maschal more than four years ago will spend at least 19 1/2 years in prison.
Brian Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, was given the maximum sentence of 19 1/2 to 50 years in prison by Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor on Friday.
The judge also delivered a stern message to Heffner during the sentencing.
"You rolled what you called your best friend out of a car, patted him down, and took his wallet before going about your day and eating a sandwich," Saylor said. "It's all really appalling."
Earlier this year, Heffner was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, five felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and aiding consummation of a crime; and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of theft by unlawful taking.
Heffner said he was high when he unintentionally fired the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, on Sept. 12, 2017. His body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.
Heffner wept throughout the proceedings, especially when he heard from Nicole Madden, the mother of Maschal's child.
"Sean was 33 and that is way too young to die," she said. "I wish he (Maschal) was still with us and there isn't a day that goes by that we don't miss him. I had to tell his child they will be without their father."
Heffner sat and listened as he wiped his eyes from the flowing tears. "I am truly sorry to you all for all of this," Heffner said. "He (Maschal) did not deserve this."
Heffner continued by telling the family, "I wish I could take his (Maschal) place," he said. "My whole life has been an addiction and I am sorry for my part in this tragedy."