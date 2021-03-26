Strong winds have knocked out power to almost 1,000 homes and businesses across the Valley this afternoon.
A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight according to the National Weather Service in State College. Steady winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the region.
According to its outage map, there are 17,188 PPL customers without power across its service area as of 1:15 p.m. That total includes 528 customers in Montour County, 243 in Northumberland, 65 in Snyder and 135 in Union. The largest outage is in northern Montour County, northeast of Turbotville near Exchange.
There are 249 Service Electric Customers out of power in Union County, including 165 in Buffalo Township and 79 in East Buffalo Township.