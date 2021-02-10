COAL TOWNSHIP — Emergency responders pulled two people to safety from the roof of a burning double-home today and firefighters from throughout Northumberland County’s coal region prevented flames from spreading to neighboring houses.
The blaze destroyed 1008-1010 W. Mulberry St., neither of which was insured, leaving at least nine people homeless, according to Coal Township Fire Chief Russ Feese. No one suffered serious injuries, he said.
“They’re both a total loss,” Feese said.
The fire ignited at the rear of 1008 W. Mulberry, Feese said, but a point of origin and cause is pending further investigation by a state police fire marshal, Trooper James Nizinski.
“There’s nothing suspicious about this at all,” Nizinski said.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 9:45 a.m. for a reported structure fire about 4 blocks west of the Shamokin-Coal Township line. Flames spread quickly and smoke filled the home as they arrived.
“As I was running down the street, I saw a window on the second floor, the screen came out. I saw a female coming out, the smoke was just pouring out,” Shamokin Patrolman Ray Siko II said.
Jennifer Schenk and her boyfriend, Ronald Bluste, crawled onto the roof above the front porch to escape the fire and were told to stay put, Siko said. Siko was with fellow Shamokin Patrolman Tyler Bischof and AREA Services paramedic Jeff Thompson. Flames kept them from getting into 1008 W. Mulberry so they rushed into the adjoining half-double at 1010 W. Mulberry.
“Jeff grabbed the female and pulled her in through one window. At the same time, we had the male and pulled him in through the other,” Siko said.
Jesse Paul, an emergency medical technician with AREA Services, ensured 1008 W. Mulberry was vacated as the roof was cleared, Siko said.
All five occupants of 1008 W. Mulberry were home at the time and escaped safely, though it’s believed a pet dog died inside. They had already alerted their neighbors at 1010 W. Mulberry who rushed out of their home to safety.
Holly Pedro shivered beneath a blanket and her pajamas as she stood and watched fire burn through her half-double home at 1010 W. Mulberry. It burned fast and fierce, challenging the volunteer firefighters from Coal Township, Shamokin and surrounding communities as they worked for more than an hour to gain control, as described by Feese, and several hours more to extinguish the fire.
Pedro and her girlfriend, Heather Frank, who lives in Shamokin, fled with their two boxer puppies and a cell phone. Their feet were freezing, they said, as they huddled together on the snow-lined Maple Street across from the fire scene.
Pedro wondered how her three school-age children, who she said were at the dentist with their father, would handle the loss.
“They’re gonna be very devastated to know they have no home to come home to. I’m devastated. That’s my whole life. That’s my whole life in that house, gone. Gone,” Pedro said.
The neighborhood and immediate surrounding area are dotted with hydrants, however, a hydrant directly across the street from the fire had “low volume,” Feese explained. Tanker trucks were summoned to fill downhill at Mulberry and Fifth streets and drive 8 blocks west to dump water into a portable dump tank used by one engine to douse the structure fire.
There were no other issues with the water supply as multiple other hydrants were utilized in the effort, Feese said. A matrix of utility lines to the front of the homes prevented the Rescue Hose Co.’s ladder truck from stretching the ladder to the roof in a potential ventilation effort. Another ladder truck from Overlook Fire Co. was able to reach its ladder to the side of 1008 W. Mulberry during the effort.
Bill Pensyl’s home at 1014 W. Mulberry is one house west of the fire scene. Its siding melted from the heat of the fire and it took on a lot of smoke, as did the house at 1002 W. Mulberry, however, neither appeared to catch fire.
“Thank God for the fire companies. They think enough of their fellow man to help out like this. They get no pay, no recognition,” Pensyl said.
At the outset of the fire, there were two explosions at the scene, one louder than the other. Though the source wasn’t confirmed, Feese agreed the louder bang could have been a propane tank.
Firefighters positioned hose lines and apparatuses to the front and rear of the burning structures while occasionally aiming water at the neighboring homes on either side to prevent both from catching fire.
An interior attack at 1008 W. Mulberry was quickly called off and shifted to an exterior attack. When they were able, firefighters initiated an interior attack from 1010 W. Mulberry, Feese said, tearing through walls to douse flames spreading from the other half. They couldn’t access the roof to cut holes and vent the structure. Ultimately, the third and second floors to the rear of 1008 W. Mulberry collapsed into the first floor.
Firefighters were still actively seeking out embers in the debris after 3 p.m.
“Because of the collapse, the stuff pancaked,” Feese said. “We’re hitting the hot spots so we don’t have to come back tonight.”
Feese and Siko both praised the volunteers for rushing to a midweek, daytime fire — a difficult call for volunteers because of work commitments. Feese also credited Coal Township Street Department workers for actively dropping road salt and cinders to keep the streets and sidewalks from becoming icy.
“It was an excellent response,” Feese said.
“The volunteers did a phenomenal job, again. You can’t praise them enough, especially with that time of day,” Siko said.