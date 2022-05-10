DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township resident was seriously injured in a fire that destroyed his one-story home along Ridge Drive late Tuesday afternoon.
Township Fire Chief Leslie Young would not confirm the name of the injured man, but the address, 26 Ridge Drive, is that of former six-term Montour County Commissioner Thomas E. Herman, 90.
Young said the victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital’s burn center.
A spokeswoman in the burn recovery unit would not release a condition or confirm that Herman was a patient.
“We can’t discuss a patient condition,” she said.
Young said a firefighter from the township’s East End Fire Company also was injured when he stepped in a hole and twisted his ankle.
A fire marshal was on the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. The fire chief said the fire was not considered suspicious.
“I have the fire marshal here on scene. Because of the injuries, he’s here,” Young said.
Fire units from the township’s East End Fire Company and surrounding areas were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. following multiple calls to the 911 center. The chief said the mobile home with additions was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Initial dispatches indicated someone was trapped in the home.
Dark smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far as 10 miles away soon after it started.
Besides the township fire company, units from all four Danville fire companies, two units from Southside Fire Company in Riverside, Geisinger Danville Ambulance, Mahoning Township police and Danville Fire Police also responded. Point Township’s Tuckahoe Fire Company was on standby as a rapid intervention team (RIT), the chief said.
“I also had two tankers on standby, because I wasn’t sure of the hydrant here,” she said.
Firefighters used a hydrant just off the long dirt driveway that led to the home through a grassy field.
Young said the home was a total loss, but it is insured.
While the driveway led to the home, the adjacent fields, soggy from recent rains, added complications for a couple fire units. An engine and tanker from Southside Fire Company had to be towed out to the driveway by a wrecker from Aurand’s Towing after they became stuck in the mud.