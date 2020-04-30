Heavy winds and rain have knocked out power to hundreds of homes and shut down several roads in the Valley this morning.
Both lanes of Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County, are closed this morning due to utility pole and wires on the roadway. Eastbound traffic is being routed onto Route 445, Route 192, Route 3007, to Route 45 in Mifflinburg. Westbound traffic will use Route 235 south, 522 south, 322 west.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Paradise Road in Northumberland County is closed in both directions with a tree down on power lines. According to 511pa.com, the road is closed between Turbotville and Paradise roads.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Motorists should be alert, expect long detours and delays in travel.
According to PPL's outage map, power is out to more than 500 customers in the Valley. There are 434 homes in the dark in Northumberland County, including 233 along Paradise Road. Power is expected to be restored to that area by 3:30 according to the outage map.
There are 20 PPL customers without power in Union County and just one in Snyder. Thirty homes in Montour County are in the dark.