Nearly 700 PPL customers are without power this morning as strong winds and storms sweep through the Valley.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all four Valley counties until 8 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts up 50 mph are expected throughout the day.
PPL's outage map shows more than 370 customers are dark in Northumberland County. There are 78 customers near Seven Points and 110 without power near Kulpmont. There are 366 homes or businesses in Northumberland without power as of 10 a.m.
There 222 homes without power in Snyder County, including 96 customers just east of Beaver Springs.
There are small outages across the region this morning.
There are 44 customers in Union County and 63 in Montour County as of 10 a.m.
Crews quickly reopened a portion of Route 522 in Snyder County that was briefly closed this morning after a tree fell onto a portion of the road.
According to PennDOT's 511pa.com, the road was blocked just after 6:30 this morning. The road reopened by 7:10 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.