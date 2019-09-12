SUNBURY — Two people were taken to the hospital in ambulances and a third person was trapped in a van that collided head-on with a Shikellamy school bus Thursday morning on Route 61 in front of Oaklyn Elementary School.
Twenty nine elementary students were evaluated at the school, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"The children were shook up for sure," Bendle said.
The crash, reported to the 911 center at 8:10 a.m., closed Route 61 for nearly three hours.
Bendle said district administrators and staff acted quickly and appropriately to the situation.
"Everyone did an amazing job during a stressful time," Bendle said. "Our staff did a great job. We communicated with all the students' families quickly and offered each family the chance to take their child to a doctor if they wished."
The driver of the bus was medically cleared and uninjured, Bendle said.
School Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she called Bendle and asked to make sure counselors were available for students.
"I was nearly an hour away when I was made aware of this," Eister-Whitaker said. "To even hear this happened made me sick to my stomach and I was concerned for the children and asked to make sure we had counseling available because of seeing such an accident."
Emergency responders needed to extract the driver of the van. Americus Ambulance Co. transported the injured to a Valley hospital.
State police at Stonington and Sunbury police responded to the scene. Emergency responders from Northumberland, Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Upper Augusta and Selinsgrove assisted at the scene.
Stonington state police investigated the crash but have not released any information.