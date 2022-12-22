Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 at the Route 254/Limestoneville Exit and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer, according to PennDOT
A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, PennDOT reports.
PennDOT has put some travel restrictions in place this morning as the front end of the winter storm arrives in the Valley, dropping an inch of snow in some places already.
Students at Danville, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mount Carmel and Shamokin were all dismissed early,
PennDOT has reduced speed limits on parts of Interstate 80 and all of Interstate 180. According to 511pa.com a 45 mph speed limit is in place for Interstate 80 eastbound from Exit 212B (the interchange with I-180) and Exit 42 in western Pennsylvania.
Also, the speed limit has been reduced on I-180 from the I-80 interchange to Route 15 in Williamsport
Commercial vehicles are only to drive in the right lane only while the restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT.
Due to the inclement weather, the CSIU central office and LPN Career Center will close today at 1 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury is closed to pedestrians at this time due to icy conditions. Signs are in place and the sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed.
In Selinsgrove, the recycling facility on Sassafras Street is closed.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.