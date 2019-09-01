SUNBURY — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained two undocumented residents Sunday after city police say they discovered a semi-automatic hangun and suspected drug paraphernalia inside a South 10th Street home following a report of shots fired.
Miguel Angel Belmontes Garcia, of Mexico, and Luis Alfred Cuevas-Alvarez, of El Salvador, were taken into custody by ICE officials after police were called to a shots fired incident at 159 S. 10th St., at at around 2 a.m. today.
A third suspect Jamie Vasquez-Hernandez, of Sunbury, was taken into custody by Sunbury police and sent to Northumberland County Jail facing felony charges of altering a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
City police said they seized a semi-automatic handgun with the serial numbers filed off after searching the home and discovering the weapon inside a mattress in a bedroom.
ICE agents arrived in Sunbury at around 10 a.m. and detained two of the three men linked to the incident, Officer in Charge Brad Hare said.
The incident began at around 1:50 a.m. when Officer Earl Johnson was on a traffic stop and heard what sounded like gun shots, police said.
Officers were then dispatched to S. 10th St., were Cpl. Travis Bremigen began to speak with residents and radioed for several other Valley police departments to assist.
After a portion of South 10th Street, was closed down, Bremigen attempted to make contact with the residents inside the home through the speaker on the police crusier, officers said.
Several attempts were made get the residents to step out of the home, but only one man complied with the instructions, police said. A second man the appeared in the doorway, and was taken into custody and the third suspect eventually came outside, and was arrested, police said.
Bremigen discovered several shell casings alongside the home and he collected them for evidence and secured the home.
Police then asked Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for a search warrant, which was granted at around 9 a.m. before police entered the home.
Officers located a 9mm Luger semi-automatic gun with the serial numbers altered, several rounds of ammunition, eight glass smoking devices, a portable scale, a metal grinder, two airsoft pistols and three baggies with suspected marijuana and cocaine, police said.
Hare said the investigation is ongoing. There were no reports of injuries during the Sunday morning incident.