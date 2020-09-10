Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were closed for nearly four hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer rolled as it attempted to merge onto the highway from Interstate 180.
Milton State Trooper Chad Kramer said the truck was merging the on-ramp merging onto I-80 westbound when it tipped on its side. Kramer said the load the truck was carrying may have shifted, leading to the rollover. As of Thursday evening, Kramer had not issued a crash report.
When the tractor-trailer rolled, it slid across the highway, blocking both westbound lanes around 2 p.m. A detour was in place until just before 5:45 p.m. when emergency crews cleared the scene.
Interstate 80 westbound was closed between exits 212B and 210B, which both head north to Williamsport on opposite sides of the Susquehanna River. Traffic backed up for nearly five miles along the interstate ahead of a detour that rerouted traffic onto I-180 westbound to Route 220 north back to Interstate 80 westbound.
At the scene, Kramer said driver was uninjured in the crash. The driver, who police did not identify, was able to climb out of the truck under his own power.
Two tow trucks were on the scene within an hour to help roll the tractor-trailer back on its side.