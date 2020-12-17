Interstate 80 westbound remains closed this morning following a fatal crash in Clinton County involving more than 30 vehicles.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, between 30 and 60 vehicles were involved in the crash. At least two people were killed according to a tweet from state police.
According to 511pa.com, the crash occurred near mile-marker 183 between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven). All lanes of I-80 are closed at the Interstate 180 Interchange in Northumberland County.
Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south. PennDOT does not expect the roadway to re-open until after noon today.
Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route. Please be patient as responders work to get the roadway open and please follow detour signing and directions.
Speed reduction to 45 miles per hour remains in place on I-80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties. Speeds have returned to normal on I-99 in Centre County. Previously announced vehicle restrictions on I-80 also remain in place.
PennDOT expects conditions to improve as the day goes on.