Interstate 80 westbound remains closed this morning following a fatal crash in Clinton County involving more than 30 vehicles.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, between 30 and 60 vehicles were involved in the crash. At least two people were killed according to a tweet from state police.
According to 511pa.com, the crash occurred near mile-marker 183 between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven). All lanes of I-80 are closed at the Interstate 180 Interchange in Northumberland County.
Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Interstate 180 and Route 220. PennDOT officials said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Earlier Wednesday, PennDOT reduced the speed limits on interstates 80 and 180 to 45 mph and is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the snowstorm. The restrictions remain in place this morning.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.