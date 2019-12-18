Interstate 80 has been shut down in both directions following a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County.
According to emergency radio communication, up to 20 vehicles are involved in the crash, which is near mile marker 202 in the east and westbound lanes in White Deer Township. There are multiple injuries, according to county communication.
Evangelical Community Hospital tweeted out that is responding to the "mass casualty" incident and receiving patients.
PennDOT has shut down the interstate in both directions. Westbound traffic is being detoured at I-180 to Route 220. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the Jersey Shore exit to Route 220 and I-180. Get live updates at 511pa.com.
PennDOT is alerting motorists snow squalls have been reported on Interstate 80 near the crash. PennDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.