Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened while traffic going west along the highway is still closed following separate crashes involving multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers this afternoon.
Interstate 80 westbound is now closed only between Exits 215 and 212 in Northumberland County. The remaining detour is Routes 254 and 147. Westbound between Exits 224 and 215 is now open.
PennDOT officials expect the road to be closed for several hours.
The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m near the Northumberland-Montour County line.
Traffic is backed up in both directions along the interstate.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.