Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed at least one person was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reopened a large stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 following what Evangelical Community Hospital characterized as a "mass casualty crash" Wednesday in Union County.
Westbound lanes remain closed and a detour is in place between 178/220 North/Lock Haven exit in Clinton County and the 212B/I-180 West/Williamsport exit in Northumberland County.
Evangelical Community Hospital received 37 patients from the crash which involved up to 20 vehicles. Adamo confirmed the fatality over the phone Wednesday night.
Some patients are still in the triage process and the facility housed 21 non-patients related to the incident until arrangements could be made for them, according to the hospital's Twitter account, @EvanComHospital. The hospital said a news release will be sent out after 8 p.m.
The Union County coroner was dispatched to the scene of the multiple-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 80 in both directions.
According to emergency radio communication, up to 20 vehicles were involved in the crash which occurred around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 202 in the east and westbound lanes in White Deer Township. Union County emergency officials confirmed the coroner's office has been called to the scene.
Earlier, Evangelical Community Hospital tweeted that is was responding to the incident and receiving patients.
The hospital also released the following statement: "On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 began impacting Hospital operations. The Hospital has initiated the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) and is currently receiving patients from the incident. We are working with other hospitals in the area to provide a coordinated approach to patient care and essential responding staff are handling the event."
A second tweet from the hospital asked family members of those involved in the crash to head to a family center established at Best Western Country Cupboard to speak with a staff member. Family members are not to respond to the hospital, officials said.
PennDOT shut down the interstate in both directions for 34 miles. Westbound traffic is being detoured at I-180 to Route 220. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the Jersey Shore exit to Route 220 and I-180. Get live updates at 511pa.com.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.