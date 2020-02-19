DANVILLE — Danville police continue to investigate the death of a woman found in a car Tuesday night outside the entrance to Hess Recreation Area.
Detective Justin Stanley, who is in charge of the investigation, did not release the woman's identity Wednesday afternoon.
Officials are in the process of notifying next-of-kin, they said.
Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, didn't have an age estimate of the woman. Swank also did not release information on who found the woman and Stanley would not comment on how the body was found.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the death is not considered suspicious or criminal. Lynn said he would not be releasing any more information at this time.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis confirmed a body was found. She also confirmed that no foul play was suspected.
He said he didn't know if more information would be released Thursday.
Swank said he assisted at the scene along with the Montour County coroner's office and Mahoning Township police.