UPDATE: Johnson Mill Road back open 1 hr ago A portion of Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township has been reopened according to PennDOT officials. The road was closed between Routes 45 and 192. A detour was in place using Route 45, Beaver Run Road and Route 192.