SUNBURY — Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp will both face homicide charges in Northumberland County court over the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker following a hearing Thursday morning.
Delcamp, 24, waived her preliminary hearing in front of District Judge John Gembic to start the day. Burgess, 19, did not waive his hearing. Charges against him were sent to county court following three hours of testimony. Gembic said the case the "most horrific" he had seen in 19 years on the bench.
State Trooper Brian Siebert, the arresting officer in the case, testified for more than two hours in the preliminary hearing for Burgess.
Testimony began after Delcamp, Parker's mother, waived her preliminary hearing earlier Thursday and will head to county court on homicide charges. Delcamp, and Burgess both of Trevorton, are accused of homicide. Arabella Parker died after being on life support for a month.
County Children & Youth caseworker Brittany Williams, testified in the Burgess hearing that her report of the case included a doctor telling her Parker's injury was the "worst brain injury I've ever seen in a child."
During his testimony, Siebert read from a report he received from a doctor that Parker had injuries to her body that were up to 6 weeks old. The trooper also said Parker severe abuse before she sustained 44 injuries during the October assault.
Delcamp is charged as an accomplice in the homicide by Siebert and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. State police said the woman allowed her child to remain near Burgess even though she knew the abuse was taking place.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic is presiding over Thursday's hearings. He decided to move the arraignments from his Shamokin office to the Northumberland County Courthouse due to the high publicity of the case. Gembic said he moved the hearings for safety concerns.
State police say Burgess beat Arabella so badly on Oct. 10 she needed part of her brain removed.
