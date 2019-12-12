SUNBURY — District Judge John Gembic said the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker "is one of the most horrific cases" he has presided over as he sent homicide charges against a Trevorton couple to Northumberland County court on Thursday.
Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp will both face homicide charges following the court appearances. After Delcamp waived her hearing, there was a three-hour hearing for Burgess, which included testimony from a Children & Youth caseworker and the arresting officer.
"I am going to go home and once again say a prayer for this child. I would ask everyone in this courtroom here and everyone in our communities to remain united and continue to do the same in Arabella's memory," Gembic said after Burgess' hearing. Delcamp, 24, Arabella's mother, waived her preliminary hearing prior to Burgess and his attorney, Richard Feudale, appearing before Gembic.
Feudale asked Gembic to throw out the charges because he believed Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz did not prove there was enough evidence against his client.
State police say Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Troopers say Delcamp knew the abuse was taking place and continued to let the child around Burgess.
"Not only the defendants here today failed Arabella, it appears that the system put in place to protect her also failed," Gembic said. "I would urge the district attorney to continue his vigorous investigation into uncovering anyone that has failed Arabella and hold them fully accountable."
Northumberland County Children & Youth Services caseworker Brittnay Duke-Williams testified first in the Burgess hearing after she was called by Matulewicz. Williams testified she was the on-call caseworker Oct. 10. She testified she received a call stating a 3-year-old child was at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, with traumatic injuries.
Duke-Williams said she spoke with Delcamp and Burgess at the hospital when she arrived at 1 a.m. and that Burgess was agitated. Duke-Williams said she took notes from the interviews. She testified both said Arabella had a seizure. Duke-Williams read from her report while on the stand. The report noted a doctor told Duke-Williams it was the "worst brain injury he has ever seen in a pediatric patient."
The doctor went on to say Geisinger needed to call a specialty surgeon to help with Arabella's case, according to Duke-Williams' report.
Gembic asked Duke-Williams if she notified the police when she left the hospital. Duke-Williams said she did not. Duke-Williams said she met with investigators at the Stonington state police barracks after troopers called her, she testified.
Duke-Williams' report also states Burgess was named in two previous children and youth reports in 2019 but claims were unfounded. The report states Burgess was immediately defensive to questions and Delcamp "appeared annoyed at a report being made on the incident."
Burgess told Duke-Williams that Arabella bruises easily, is clumsy, very active and no one harmed her, according to the report. Duke-Williams testified that she marked Arabella as being safe only because the child was at the hospital and surrounded by medical staff on Oct. 11.
During his testimony, arresting trooper Brian Siebert read from several doctor's reports. He said Arabella's latest full medical record consists of more than 30,000 pages.
Siebert testified one doctor said Arabella had injuries that were up to eight weeks old and that any caretaker would have recognized the child being in severe pain. Siebert testified in one doctor's report there were 44 injuries being treated including head trauma that caused emergency surgery and the removal of a quarter of the child's brain.
Siebert said the report stated if Arabella were to recover from her injuries she would be brain dead and never walk, talk or feed herself again.
Parker died on Nov. 22 after spending more than a month on life support.
Burgess sat and listened to the testimony by Siebert, who at times read from the doctor's report loudly while looking at Burgess and his attorney. Siebert testified the doctor's report said Arabella is a "clear" victim of child abuse. Burgess occasionally whispered to his attorney, shook his head and leaned back in his chair with his hands over his head.
Arabella's legal guardian and aunt Mandy Kegler and Sarah Delcamp, another aunt, sat in the courtroom and listened to the testimony.
Matulewicz played several clips of interviews between state police, Burgess and Delcamp. In one of the videos, Burgess admitted to striking Arabella and told state troopers he was sorry.
Feudale said Burgess was interviewed for at least six hours with no breaks to which Matulewicz countered and told Gembic there were at least six various breaks in the interview.
"Mr. Burgess got mad and he took it out on a 3-year-old," Matulewicz told Gembic. "In fact, he didn't even call for help. He waited for his mommy to get there before he called."