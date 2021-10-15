SUNBURY — Concerts and events will continue at Spyglass Ridge Winery after a Northumberland County Judge granted a partial injunction to the owners on Friday afternoon.
President Judge Charles Saylor made the ruling following a hearing that lasted more than an hour. Saylor ruled Rockefeller Township officials cannot interfere with the final two concerts on the schedule this year.
The decision allows winery owners Tom and Tammy Webb to hold this weekend's Hot Air Balloon Festival, scheduled to begin tonight with a concert.
The issue started when the Rockefeller Township board of supervisors sent the Webbs a letter telling them the winery is no longer allowed to hold concerts and events because they were breaking the township's agriculture ordinance.
The hearing was scheduled seven hours before the gates are supposed to open for the kickoff of the festival, which includes a Billy Joel Experience tribute band later tonight.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.